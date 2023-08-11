News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 11
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
August 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Show news feed
Military analyst: Karabakh will become republic in few years, Russia will not leave Artsakh
Military analyst: Karabakh will become republic in few years, Russia will not leave Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


After a few years, the whole region will be rearranged, including Turkey, and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will become a republic which will include Syunik Province of Armenia and some territories from Azerbaijan, military analyst Hayk Nahapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"If Artsakh wanted to receive humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan via the Aghdam road, it would be the first step of integration. [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev will arrest thousands of people on charges of war crimes, turn Artsakh into a filtration camp, and also persecute the authorities. Russia realizes this well. And if the integration program suddenly succeeds, then what are the Russian peacekeepers [in Artsakh] to do? Russia will do everything to stay in Artsakh. According to my information, recently there was a closed meeting in Moscow between the participants of Russia and Azerbaijan. That meeting was ineffective; probably the Russian side set a condition before Azerbaijan that even if humanitarian aid enters [Artsakh], the Russian peacekeepers got a different status," he said.

The military analyst rules out that Russia will cede the region to Turkey.

"If there is going to be integration, will be some territories of [Armenia’s] Syunik [Province] and Azerbaijan to Artsakh. After a few years, Artsakh will become a republic, Russia will not come out of Artsakh," he said.

According to Nahapetyan, Russia cannot do anything to reopen the Lachin corridor. There is no point about it in the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, according to which Russia is not a party, but a mediator. In this case, as per the military analyst, the Lachin road was closed with the agreement of the authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The authorities of Armenia have done everything with Azerbaijan to close the checkpoint. [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan is accountable for this," Hayk Nahapetyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: We call on Azerbaijan to refrain from steps nullifying historic chance of establishing peace
The best solution to the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is the removal of the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan…
 Ex-FM: Armenians have only one lever in their hands which is to sign or not to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan
That leverage, of course, has weakened quite a bit today because…
 Russia MFA: Signal being received from Azerbaijan, Armenia doesn’t mean parties are ready to agree to any conditions
“It is still necessary to find solutions to a number of complicated topics," added the deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian foreign ministry…
 US State Department spox.: Turkey can play productive role in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization
Matthew Miller noted that he does not “want to speak with respect to Russia when it comes to Armenia and Azerbaijan"…
 Red Cross representatives visit 2 Azerbaijani soldiers who illegally entered Armenia
The opportunity was given [to them] to make a phone call and write Red Cross letters to the families…
 Armenia responds to Azerbaijan letter regarding plant under construction in Yeraskh village
In its reply letter, the Ministry of Environment of Armenia demanded that Azerbaijan stop using illegal force on Armenia's sovereign territory…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos