Belarus defense minister: Violation of unity within CIS, CSTO is fraught with danger
Belarus defense minister: Violation of unity within CIS, CSTO is fraught with danger
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The West is trying to introduce disagreements into the unions of states and to tear the countries from each other. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, at the XI Moscow Conference on International Security, reports BelTA.

"In the framework of such aspirations, our allies are offered various alternative formats of cooperation, economic and financial preferences," Khrenin added, in particular.

"I will not repeat how dangerous the violation of unity in the CIS [(Commonwealth of Independent States)], CSTO [(Collective Security Treaty Organization)], SCO [(Shanghai Cooperation Organization)] formats is in the long term. The current situation in the world leaves no doubt that we must stay together. It is obvious that only those who will remain united will be able to pass with minimum shocks the difficult phase of the formation of the new world order. That's why we are talking more and more about the need to deepen integration," the Belarusian defense minister concluded.

To note, Armenia also is a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
