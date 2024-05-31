News
Boris Gryzlov: Freezing Armenia participation will mean weakening CSTO position in South Caucasus
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Any step that can alienate the CSTO member states from each other is deeply wrong. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov in an interview with the social-political publication CSTO Allies, answering the question that, "one of the CSTO member states, Armenia, announced the ‘freezing’ of its participation in the Organization. In your opinion, how will this affect the work of the Organization?”

"Effective mechanisms have been created within the organization to discuss and find solutions to various issues, even if they seem difficult to solve at first glance.

I do not think that such a move by Yerevan can seriously disrupt the work of the Organization, as it is completely stable. Although, of course, this will mean a weakening of CSTO's positions in the South Caucasus. In my opinion, the main question will be how to build the politics of Armenia under these conditions.

It is important to know that all the actions and plans of the West in the South Caucasus are not dictated by concern for the countries of this region. Washington and Brussels are not striving for constructive cooperation, but to draw the countries of the region in their geopolitical adventurism. Whether this will bring greater security to Armenia is a rhetorical question," said the Russian ambassador to Belarus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
