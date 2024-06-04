Armenia FM says he has established ‘great personal relations’ with the CSTO chief

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has established great personal relations with CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov. Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday.

Mirzoyan, in particular, noted that he informs the head of this organization about his position in terms of relations between Armenia and the CSTO.

"I have established great personal relations with the [CSTO] Secretary General, and I clearly present my position to him," said Mirzoyan.

As Tasmagambetov had said earlier, the CSTO hopes that the political leadership of Armenia will clarify the prospects of its relations with this organization.