News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
CSTO expects Armenia to clarify prospects of relations with the organization
CSTO expects Armenia to clarify prospects of relations with the organization
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expects Armenia to clarify the prospects of its relations with the organization. CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov stated this at the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, reports TASS.

"We expect the political leadership of the [Armenian] republic to clarify the prospects of its relations with the CSTO. It would be useful for all participants of our union—first of all, in terms of full planning of future joint activities," said Tasmagambetov.

The CSTO Secretary General noted that "in the last year, the colleagues from Armenia have considerably reduced their participation in the organization's events."

"Nevertheless, quite basic mechanisms of interaction are functioning. The Republic of Armenia remains a full member of the organization, all obligations towards that country are fully maintained," added Imangali Tasmagambetov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM says he has established ‘great personal relations’ with the CSTO chief
Mirzoyan, in particular, noted that he informs Tasmagambetov about his position in terms of relations between Armenia and this organization…
 CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan
Chaired by speaker Vyacheslav Volodin of the Russian State Duma…
 Boris Gryzlov: Freezing Armenia participation will mean weakening CSTO position in South Caucasus
“Any step that can alienate the CSTO member states from each other is deeply wrong,” said the Russian ambassador to Belarus…
 CSTO defense ministers’ meeting kicks off in Kazakhstan, Armenia not attending
As Yury Shuvalov, the spokesperson of the CSTO Secretariat, had told TASS earlier, Armenia will not be against the decisions to be made in a limited format in Almaty…
 Russia MFA responds to Armenia PM statement on 2 CSTO countries’ participation in preparing for Karabakh war
“To be honest, I am interested in what countries the prime minister of Armenia was talking about,” the ministry spox stated...
 Russia MFA: Armenia's termination of CSTO funding is not tragedy
"The Organization continues its work," added Deputy FM Aleksandr Pankin…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos