CSTO expects Armenia to clarify prospects of relations with the organization

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expects Armenia to clarify the prospects of its relations with the organization. CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov stated this at the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, reports TASS.

"We expect the political leadership of the [Armenian] republic to clarify the prospects of its relations with the CSTO. It would be useful for all participants of our union—first of all, in terms of full planning of future joint activities," said Tasmagambetov.

The CSTO Secretary General noted that "in the last year, the colleagues from Armenia have considerably reduced their participation in the organization's events."

"Nevertheless, quite basic mechanisms of interaction are functioning. The Republic of Armenia remains a full member of the organization, all obligations towards that country are fully maintained," added Imangali Tasmagambetov.