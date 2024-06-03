News
Wednesday
June 05
CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

A meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) has started in Almaty, Kazakhstan—and chaired by speaker Vyacheslav Volodin of the Russian State Duma.

The parliamentarians will discuss the means of countering the challenges and threats of collective security, notes the statement posted in the Telegram account of the CSTO PA.

"(...) as well as changes in the action plan of the CSTO PA for 2021-2025 toward bringing closer and harmonization of the national legislations of the CSTO member states," the statement added.
