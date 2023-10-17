News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Newspaper: Under what circumstances President signed decree ending Nagorno-Karabakh existence?
Newspaper: Under what circumstances President signed decree ending Nagorno-Karabakh existence?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The former commander of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] DA [(Defense Army)], Samvel Babayan, announced that he is starting a process against canceling the decree of President Samvel Shahramanyan. Based on his [Babayan’s] statements, a criminal case was initiated under the articles of official military negligence and "handing over the means of warfare to the adversary."

No charges have been filed at this time. The RA authorities will keep this case hanging over the head of Artsakh's military-political leadership like a sword, so that no one would think of starting actions against [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan.

As for the decree signed by Shahramanyan on September 28, by which the NK [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] state structures are being dissolved, the Artsakh Republic ceases to exist as of January 1, Shahramanyan has not yet clarified the circumstances under which he signed it. It is only known that before that he met with the former presidents of Artsakh within the framework of the SC [(Security Council)] meeting. Our sources say that before signing [it], Artsakh leaders discussed it and know that it has no legal force—it is unconstitutional, as the president of Artsakh cannot dissolve, let’s say, the judiciary, and only the people can dissolve the republic through a referendum.

In fact, it [the decree] was forced to be signed under [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev's threats that the Azerbaijani military forces would not enter [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert and the population would be allowed to leave. And why does Aliyev need a decision that has no legal force? We were told for the use of propaganda purposes. In fact, it is also used by Pashinyan and his [poetical] team for propaganda purposes—putting the surrender of Artsakh into the "pockets" of Shahramanyan and others.

Now, when the representatives of the Artsakh authorities gather at the Artsakh representation in the RA, Pashinyan, fearing possible developments, puts new weapons into use against them.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan attending Yerevan mayor-elect Tigran Avinyan’s swearing-in ceremony 
At the special session of the newly elected Council of Elders…
 Newspaper: Silent conflict between Armenia, Karabakh authorities to lead to ‘explosion?’
It's been a few days now [that] the official mass media and fakes have started a campaign against the Artsakh authorities that…
 Newly elected Yerevan municipal council first session kicks off
The matter of the election of the mayor is also on the agenda...
 Newspaper: What is Armenia prosecutor's office doing for return of Karabakh residents arrested by Azerbaijan?
And what steps is Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan taking?...
 Tense situation outside UN Armenia office, police forcibly detain protester
The demonstrators demand to punish Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev…
 Ex-ombudsperson Kristinne Grigoryan is appointed head of Armenia Foreign Intelligence Service
According to the decision of PM Nikol Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos