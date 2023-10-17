Premier: I extend my condolences on behalf of Armenia government, people on terrorist act in Brussels

Allow me personally, on behalf of the government of Armenia and the people of Armenia, to express my condolences on the occasion of the terrorist attack in Brussels, and to condemn this act of terrorism and express my support to all the victims. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his joint press briefing in Strasbourg, France with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, referring to the terrorist attack in Brussels last night.

Two people died and several others were injured in a shooting in the Belgian capital. The attack happened after 7pm local time. The casualties were the fans of the Swedish national football team, and they were wearing the jerseys of their national squad.