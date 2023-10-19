Newspaper: There are no Azerbaijani POWs in Armenia

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, recently had proposed Armenia and Azerbaijan to exchange captives on the principle of "all for all."
At the moment, there are still [Armenian] captives in Azerbaijan left over from the 2020 war; according to various estimates, about 80 people. And after this September 19, the former presidents of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], Bako Sahakyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, the former commander of the DA [(Defense Army)], General Lyova Mnatsakanyan, the former deputy commander of the DA, Davit Manukyan, former Minister of State of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh David Babayan, NA [(National Assembly)] president Davit Ishkhanyan were captured [by Azerbaijan].
We tried to find out from the [Armenian] MFA whether there are currently any Azerbaijani prisoners of war [(POWs)] in Armenia, whom we can exchange according to the formula proposed by Maria Zakharova. The MFA informed us that Armenia has no Azerbaijani prisoners of war.
That is, they handed over all of them after the war. And the MFA did not answer the question of how many convicts there are from Azerbaijan in the penitentiaries of Armenia, noting that it is necessary to contact the competent authority.
Let's remind that last time 2 Azerbaijani terrorists were convicted in Armenia; one of them, Huseyn Akhundov, had killed the security guard of the ZCMC [(Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine)]. It is not ruled that there are only these 2 Azerbaijanis in Armenia at the moment.