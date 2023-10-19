Karabakh President to deliver public address soon

Red Cross: Some people remaining in Karabakh are requesting transport to leave

Ombudsperson: There are torture traces on corpses of dozens of residents found in Karabakh, brought to Armenia

Russia TV stations be closed in Armenia? Minister of high tech comments

Armenia government approves ‘Academic City’ concept: It will be ready in 2030, shall contain up to 16 universities

China expresses interest in opening cement factory, manufacturing tractors in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Belgium businessmen visit Armenia: What domains of cooperation to be established?

Belgium ambassador: Geopolitical prerequisites have been created for opening of embassy in Armenia

Azerbaijan presents radio electronic warfare complexes found in Karabakh as ‘aircraft obstruction means’

Lithuania premier visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

PM: More than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have already left Armenia

Turkey to increase defense budget by 150% in 2024

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israel airstrikes on residential buildings

US to send $100M in humanitarian aid to Gaza, West Bank

Tigran Abrahamyan: Karabakh Armenians’ issues will be expressed in coming months when situation becomes volatile

Newspaper: There are no Azerbaijani POWs in Armenia

UK premier heading to Israel

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Jewish Voice for Peace: 10,000 people participated in demonstrations outside US Congress building

Netherlands parliament calls for positive response to Armenia request

CoE Committee of Ministers: Azerbaijan has to ensure Karabakh Armenians’ right to live in their homes in dignity

Ararat Mirzoyan: Canada ambassador assumes his mission during very challenging period for Armenia

PM presents Armenia state award for global contribution to IT sector to Adobe president Shantanu Narayen

EU foreign ministers to discuss regulation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations next week

180 forcibly displaced people from Karabakh receiving treatment in Armenia medical centers

Lithuania PM to arrive in Armenia Wednesday evening

Louise Mushikiwabo: Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected

France ambassador: I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory

Georgia parliament fails to impeach president

Armenia deputy PM briefs Dunja Mijatovic on measures to accommodate those forcibly displaced from Karabakh

Mushikiwabo to Pashinyan: I express my solidarity with Armenian people due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement

Armenia official on PM accusations at European Parliament: No specific country was noted

Mirzoyan: Karabakh's de-Armenianization showed international system’s great gaps in preventing such situations

Armenia FM: We have submitted official bid to host Francophonie international sports and cultural games in 2027

Visiting Armenia parliament delegation meets with Germany Federal Foreign Office minister of state Tobias Lindner

Yerevan hosts Armenia-EU trade partnership committee meeting

Premier: Armenia government interested in implementing programs, discussing new projects with Lithuania

Armenia's Pashinyan actively following in footsteps of Ukraine's Zelenskyy, high-ranking Moscow source says

France ambassador to Armenia: Today I am going to province of Vayots Dzor

Nikol Pashinyan, Dunja Mijatovic discuss humanitarian situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement

Azerbaijan concerned why US does not appoint new ambassador to Baku yet

Ararat Mirzoyan-Louise Mushikiwabo extended meeting kicks off at Armenia MFA

Rafah border crossing remains closed

Wings of Tatev cable car of Armenia is nominated for World Travel Awards 2023

La Francophonie Secretary General visits Yerevan military pantheon

Zakharova: Unblocking regional communications implies respect for Armenia, Azerbaijan sovereignty

Special offer brings up to 50 million business loan based on income declaration only

Biden arrives in Israel

Imprisoned Georgia ex-president Saakashvili gives extensive advice to Armenia PM Pashinyan

Impact Hub Yerevan announces the winners of SIA Award Armenia 2023 (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM sending economy minister to London

Newspaper: Now is phase of Armenia PM taking oath to West

Citroen C3 Aircross to become 7-seater electric SUV

Israel Defense Forces announce creation of ‘humanitarian zone’ in southern Gaza ahead of Biden visit

Arab world protests after Gaza hospital attack

Death toll in airstrike on Gaza hospital climbs to 800, WHO condemns Israeli attack

Germany chancellor lays down on airport runway as air raid siren sounds in Tel Aviv

No ceasefire violations recorded in zone of responsibility of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh

Azerbaijan does not like Armenia PM’s address at European Parliament

Secretary General of the Council of Europe commented on her meeting with Nikol Pashinyan

Karabakh ex-official: Strategic mistake of Armenia, international community led to genocide in Artsakh

Roberta Metsola: Europe will continue to assist Armenians who fled Nagorno-Karabakh

The Secretary General of La Francophonie will pay a visit to Armenia

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Iran discussed regional developments, Armenian-Iranian bilateral agenda

Nikol Pashinyan, Marija Pejcinovic Buric discuss situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement

Armenia premier made ‘strong statement’ at European Parliament, Marina Kaljurand says

Deputy Foreign Minister received the Director of the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe

Armenia premier meets with group of European Parliament members

Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan, pleads ‘not guilty’ in court

ARMBUSINESSBANK has joined the Lessors Association of RA

Armenia premier: We are ready for releasing all prisoners, captives, detainees in ‘all for all’ principle

PM: Armenia ready to be closer to EU as much as the latter considers it possible

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by end of year

Armenia premier calls Meghri railway ‘crossroads of peace’

Armenia PM: Before Granada meeting we had serious opportunity to make breakthrough in peace process

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Some pretend they don’t understand why Karabakh Armenians left their homes en masse

Pashinyan: Our allies were making public calls to overthrow authorities when 100,000 Armenians were fleeing Karabakh.

PM Pashinyan: CSTO countries left us all alone, democracy in Armenia continues to receive internal and external blows

Premier: Armenia's democracy is going through severe trials

Roberta Metsola on imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan: European Parliament is political body

Armenia's Pashinyan: We expect EU's weighty support in overcoming a number of challenges

Premier: I extend my condolences on behalf of Armenia government, people on terrorist act in Brussels

European Parliament speaker: We call for resumption of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

Roberta Metsola: We express our unconditional support for Armenia sovereignty, inviolability of borders

Russia also accused during Azerbaijan judicial farce into Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’

Authorities are being informed about persons, cargo being transferred, ICRC Baku office representative says

Armenia PM to hold joint news conference with European Parliament President

Vagif Khachatryan, Karabakh resident abducted by Azerbaijan, declines from current defense attorney’s services

Colombia expels Israeli ambassador, threatens to suspend relations with Israel

Ilaha Huseynova: ICRC participated in about 700 detainees’ handover between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Armen Ghazaryan briefs Dunja Mijatovic on assistance programs for persons forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia

Vahan Kerobyan, Ziad-Alexandre Hayek discuss Public-Private Partnership in Armenia

Israel doesn't believe Biden visit will complicate or delay ground invasion of Gaza

Armenia MPs brief Germany colleagues on ways to resolve issues facing Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia premier's address at European Parliament slated for 1:30pm

Toyota develops its first electric sports car: the Gazoo Racing

Newspaper: Under what circumstances President signed decree ending Nagorno-Karabakh existence?

Biden will visit Israel Wednesday, Blinken says

Bayramov, Baerbock discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, situation around Karabakh

Armenpress: Armenia PM-led delegation arrives in Strasbourg