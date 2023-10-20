News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
Protesters and Karabakh ex-official clash outside Artsakh representation in Armenia, some are detained
Protesters and Karabakh ex-official clash outside Artsakh representation in Armenia, some are detained
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


A little while ago, a clash took place between a group of displaced Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents protesting in front of the Artsakh representation in Armenia and former Artsakh official Karen Shahramanyan.

A scuffle began, during which the protesters tore Shahramanyan’s jacket and tore off his tie.

Many police officers arrived at the scene.

After long negotiations, the situation calm down a little, but some people were detained.

From 2010 to 2020 Karen Shahramanyan held the position of Minister of Urban Development of Artsakh, then headed the Cadastre and State Property Management Committee of Artsakh, and in 2021, he was appointed the head of staff of the Artsakh president.

As reported earlier, a protest started outside the building of the Artsakh representation in Armenia Friday morning, after which the situation became tense and a group  of demonstrators stormed into the building, demanding a meeting with Samvel Shahramanyan.

The President of Artsakh agreed to come out of the building and answer the questions of those gathered outside. Shahramanyan told them that he cannot talk about many issues there because by doing so, he will endanger the interests of Armenia and Artsakh. Also, he stated that no one can dissolve the Artsakh Republic created by the people.

But since the protesters kept interrupting, Samvel Shahramanyan suggested meeting with several dozen displaced Artsakh residents inside the building.

After that, Shahramanyan had a closed meeting with dozens of displaced Artsakh residents.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What will happen, who will benefit if several thousand Armenians return to Karabakh? Armenia deputy FM responds
Kostanyan stressed that ensuring the right of return of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh should be in the obligations of not only the government of Armenia, but also…
 President of Karabakh: We must do everything not to jeopardize future fate of Artsakh
The meeting between Samvel Shahramanyan and a group of displaced Artsakh residents ended at the Artsakh representation in Armenia…
 Karabakh president holding closed meeting with several displaced Artsakh residents at Armenia representation
The special police units are guarding the entrance to the room where Samvel Shahramanyan is…
 Czech Rep. Senate adopts resolution on humanitarian needs, situation of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians
The document, in particular, condemns all forms of violence against the population of Karabakh…
 Arman Tatoyan: There are facts on torture by Azerbaijan military during last aggression against Karabakh
“We are currently preparing an additional report,” said the director of the Tatoyan Foundation Center for Law and Justice…
 Armenia ex-ombudsman: UN mission's statement on Karabakh visit results is surprising, to put it mildly
According to Arman Tatoyan, there is an impression that the nice words of the international organizations related to the Armenian nation are just words, and the international human rights organizations act with political motives…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos