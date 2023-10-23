News
Iran roads, urban development minister is in Yerevan at Armenia’s invitation
Iran roads, urban development minister is in Yerevan at Armenia’s invitation
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash has arrived in Yerevan on a one-day visit at the invitation of Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan.

During the visit, matters of issuing licenses for Iranian airlines, abolishing road tolls, promoting cooperation within the framework of the North-South and the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridors will be discussed.

Also, Bazrpash will attend the signing ceremony of the contract for the construction of Armenia’s Agarak-Kajaran motorway, which is part of the North-South and the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridors.

In addition, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran will meet Armenian Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, and Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan.
