International conference commemorating 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema to be held under UNESCO auspices

Under the auspices of UNESCO, an international conference commemorating the 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema is scheduled to take place in Yerevan on November 2-3, informed the National Cinema Center of Armenia.

As part of the centennial celebrations of Armenian cinema, the anniversary programs continue discovering and re-evaluating the one-hundred-year-old Armenian film legacy, tracing the historical stages in cinema’s journey and their significance in the global cinematic landscape. This important cinematic event is carried out by the National Cinema Center of Armenia with the support of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

Prominent experts in the field from various countries worldwide, spanning Europe and Asia, will take part in the conference. The Conference’s primary objective is to bring together representatives of both the foreign and domestic film industry, film historians, film scholars and specialists in the field to engage in discussions about the latest approaches to developing, preserving and disseminating cinema in the new century while addressing the challenges of development and dissemination of modern cinema.