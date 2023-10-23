Iran invites Armenia developers to participate in its housing construction projects

Iran is ready to assist the entry of Armenia's construction companies into its market. This was announced in Yerevan by Mehrdad Bazrpash, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, who on Monday participated in the official signing of the contract for the construction of the southernmost 32km section of the North-South highway, from Agarak city bordering Iran to Kajaran city of Armenia.

This road construction will be carried out by the Iranian consortium of Abad Rahan Pars and Tunnel Sadd Ariana companies. Previously, the second of these companies built—also through a tender—a new bridge on the Armenia-Georgia border, between the Bagratashen and Sadakhlo checkpoints, which was commissioned in August 2022.

The Iranian minister noted that a megaproject of construction of 4 million apartments is being implemented in Iran.

"We are making progress in the economy, particularly in the construction sector, we are ready to assist Armenian companies that want to build residential buildings and roads with us," said Bazrpash.

In turn, according to him, Iranian companies are interested in participating in large-scale projects for the construction of schools and other public buildings—such as outpatient clinics, kindergartens, etc.—by the Armenian government.

"We agreed to establish feedback for the discussion of such projects," said the Iranian official.