Armenia FM, Iran president discuss regional and international security issues (PHOTOS)

In Tehran, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Monday received Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the latter’s foreign ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the high-level political dialogue established between the two neighboring and friendly countries, which is based on mutual respect and the thousand-year-old brotherhood of the two peoples.
The Armenian FM and the Iranian president emphasized the deepening of Armenia-Iran cooperation in various domains, and underlined efficient steps towards the implementation of agreements in that regard.
Also, Ararat Mirzoyan and Ebrahim Raisi discussed regional and international security issues.