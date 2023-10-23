News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
October 23
USD
402.21
EUR
426.5
RUB
4.25
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
October 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.21
EUR
426.5
RUB
4.25
Show news feed
Armenia FM, Iran president discuss regional and international security issues (PHOTOS)
Armenia FM, Iran president discuss regional and international security issues (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

In Tehran, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Monday received Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the latter’s foreign ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors noted with satisfaction the high-level political dialogue established between the two neighboring and friendly countries, which is based on mutual respect and the thousand-year-old brotherhood of the two peoples.

The Armenian FM and the Iranian president emphasized the deepening of Armenia-Iran cooperation in various domains, and underlined efficient steps towards the implementation of agreements in that regard.

Also, Ararat Mirzoyan and Ebrahim Raisi discussed regional and international security issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia economy minister on North-South road corridor: It can’t be said that there aren't security issues
But this is a matter of the overall geopolitical situation…
 Iran minister of roads, urban development: New bridge will be built on Armenia border
"We will start discussions for the construction of that bridge," Mehrdad Bazrpash said…
 Iran invites Armenia developers to participate in its housing construction projects
In turn, according to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Iranian companies are interested in participating in large-scale projects for the construction of schools and other public buildings by the Armenian government…
 Iranian official: Armenia can have very easy access to outside via Iran
“We have planned very good infrastructure projects in the eastern and western parts of the Caspian Sea,” Mehrdad Bazrpash told reporters in Yerevan…
 Contract signed for construction of Armenia’s Agarak-Kajaran 32km section of North-South Road Corridor
Within the framework of Tranche 4 of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program...
 Iran roads, urban development minister is in Yerevan at Armenia’s invitation
Bazrpash will attend the signing ceremony of the contract for the construction of Armenia’s Agarak-Kajaran motorway, which is part of the North-South and the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridors…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos