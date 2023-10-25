Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs political teammates to discredit Karabakh authorities, Russia

Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: After a break of about a month, CC [i.e. the ruling Civil Contract Party] members held a board meeting on Friday, led by Nikol [PM] Pashinyan. Zhoghovurd newspaper has learned exclusive details from the CC closed session. Although Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is lost and Armenia—on the brink of a new war, the main issue for Pashinyan and CC members remains the preservation of power.

According to the information of the Zhoghovurd daily, Nikol Pashinyan told his [political] teammates at the board meeting that now the Russians want to take power from him, so it is necessary to take strict and clear steps to preserve the power.

The thing is that Pashinyan also understands very well that the anti-Russian moves by his authorities cannot remain without consequences, and as a result of their unstable foreign policy, the RF [(Russian Federation)] no longer considers Armenia a reliable partner, it wants a change of power to take place in Armenia.

Thus, Nikol Pashinyan instructed his teammates to first of all put their main weapon to use; that is, to divide and create discord in the [Armenian] public. It is necessary to do everything so that the people of Artsakh continue to carry out [protest] actions here, demand from Armenia’s authorities and law enforcement bodies as Artsakh people to start a fight against the "looters," demand justice from the three former presidents of Artsakh.

In other words, Pashinyan wants to achieve the discrediting of the leadership of Artsakh at any cost. The primary target is [Artsakh President] Samvel Shahramanyan; everything should be done so that the arrows of dissatisfaction are directed towards Shahramanyan. However, Pashinyan does not want to limit himself to this. He has instructed the CC members to deepen the anti-Russian sentiments in the Armenian society, to declare by all possible means that the former [Armenian authorities] want to return [to power] with the help of Russia.

In order to achieve these plans of his, he has instructed to use all the resources: "fakers", pro-Westerners, MPs, and to advance these theories on any platform. And now, the government MPs have already started the work with the media resources at their disposal, (...).