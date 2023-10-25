News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Armenia legislature head: Azerbaijan president has lack of comfort
Armenia legislature head: Azerbaijan president has lack of comfort
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


In my personal opinion, the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has a lack of comfort. Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) off Armenia, stated this in a briefing with reporters in the NA Wednesday, referring to the cancellation of the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled in Brussels.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, announced that the expected meeting between European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not be held at the end of October.

When asked why Aliyev is avoiding the meeting, Simonyan said: "Our good diplomatic work, the MFA, Prime Minister, parliamentary diplomacy. I believe we [Armenia] managed to convince our European, Western partners that we do not receive double statements."

To the question whether the 3+3 format prevented the meeting to be held in Brussels, Alen Simonyan said: "I don't think it will interfere. Ultimately, we cannot stay out of the processes taking place in our region. The 3+3 is a process taking place in our region, which is important for our country to the extent that we cannot leave ourselves out with our immediate neighbors."

Referring to not holding the discussion of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations on another platform, the Armenian NA speaker said: "There is no need to say that we will definitely not discuss peace, regional security somewhere else; that would be wrong. If you do not discuss regional security with the countries of the region, will they go, discuss [it] in Asian formats? I view the 3+3 format as a beginner' format, and I don't want to give assessments in that regard yet."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
At the summit held in Brussels, they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, said the President of the European Council…
 Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Peter Szijjarto smoothly pointed the arrows at Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief…
 Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators
We have repeatedly stated that the problem is not the platforms…
 Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.
“Here in Armenia, we're visiting the EUMA,” the Canadian FM noted…
 FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there is confidence that the cooperation built on the logic of economic development will be crowned with a positive result…
 Imedi TV: Armenia, Azerbaijan PMs meet in Georgia
The details of the talk are not disclosed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos