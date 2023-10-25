Armenia legislature head: Azerbaijan president has lack of comfort

In my personal opinion, the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has a lack of comfort. Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) off Armenia, stated this in a briefing with reporters in the NA Wednesday, referring to the cancellation of the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled in Brussels.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, announced that the expected meeting between European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not be held at the end of October.

When asked why Aliyev is avoiding the meeting, Simonyan said: "Our good diplomatic work, the MFA, Prime Minister, parliamentary diplomacy. I believe we [Armenia] managed to convince our European, Western partners that we do not receive double statements."

To the question whether the 3+3 format prevented the meeting to be held in Brussels, Alen Simonyan said: "I don't think it will interfere. Ultimately, we cannot stay out of the processes taking place in our region. The 3+3 is a process taking place in our region, which is important for our country to the extent that we cannot leave ourselves out with our immediate neighbors."

Referring to not holding the discussion of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations on another platform, the Armenian NA speaker said: "There is no need to say that we will definitely not discuss peace, regional security somewhere else; that would be wrong. If you do not discuss regional security with the countries of the region, will they go, discuss [it] in Asian formats? I view the 3+3 format as a beginner' format, and I don't want to give assessments in that regard yet."