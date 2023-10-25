News
Toivo Klaar: European Council, Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ meeting will not be held at end of October
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The expected meeting between European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not be held at the end of October. This was announced by Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, who is participating remotely in a forum, entitled "Progress in Uncertainty," in Armenian capital Yerevan,

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus cited the lack of time as the reason.

Their objective is for the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to return to their homes, Klaar added, emphasizing the recent meeting in Granada, Spain, which Aliyev did not participate in, and said they are now trying to organize a meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Brussels.

Despite the slow process, they believe that the result will be the signing of a document, the European diplomat stressed.

Also, Klaar positively assessed the recently held meeting in Tehran in the "3+3" format. He said they find it useful and do not consider it inconsistent with any format. The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus said he believes that discussions between neighboring countries are important and useful, and the EU is in principle always in favor of cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
