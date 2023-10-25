Charles Michel: South Caucasus situation also scheduled to be discussed at European Council meeting Thursday

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has invited the members of this organization Thursday’s meeting, as per the respective press release of the European Council.
During this meeting, according to Michel, they are to first discuss the developments in the Middle East, to again condemn the actions of Hamas, and to recognize Israel's right to self-defense, while not deviating from their constant support for Ukraine.
The European Council President added that they will also cover other foreign policy issues of concern—including “the situation in the Sahel, Pristina-Belgrade relations, and the South Caucasus.”