Vahan Kerobyan, Alkis Vryenios Drakinos discuss projects being implemented by EBRD in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Wednesday received Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Regional Director for the Caucasus, and George Akhalkatsi, EBRD Head of Armenia.
The parties discussed matters related to cooperation in agriculture—particularly, in organic agriculture greenhouse construction—as well as is development of green economy, light industry, and entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
They reflected also on the development of the capital market, increasing the competitiveness of the private sector, and public-private sector partnership in Armenia.
In addition, the economy minister presented the projects for the creation of Gyumri "dry port" and industrial parks, and touched upon the new program of providing state support to commercial companies engaged in the production of economically complex goods in Armenia.