Turkey presidential lawyer joins Hrant Dink murder trial

Special court hearings in the case into the murder of Hrant Dink—chief editor of Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul who was assassinated in Istanbul on January 19, 2007—have started in Istanbul, reports Agos.
The Court of Cassation had found the sentences for some of the defendants in the case to be lenient, appointed a new trial for them, and this new trial began in Istanbul's 14th Court for Serious Crimes.
With the permission of the court, the lawyer of the Turkish president has joined this trial, citing the possible issues of "violating the constitutional order."
At the end of these court hearings, the court session was adjourned until January 10.