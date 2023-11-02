Embassy in Baku: Germany supports Azerbaijan-Armenia talks, with European Council President’s mediation

Germany is working towards establishing stable peace, political and economic diversification in the South Caucasus, as well as establishing close and good relations with the EU. This was stated by the press secretary of the German embassy in Azerbaijan, Marcel Vietor, APA reported.
"That's why trust and reconciliation are very important in the region. The goal is comprehensive peace through negotiations, so that Azerbaijanis and Armenians can live peacefully and safely within their national borders. To this end, we support the resumption of trilateral negotiations through the mediation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and we support any relationship that will promote peace and stability for the peoples of the South Caucasus," added the press secretary of the German embassy in Azerbaijan—and ahead of the visit to the region by Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany.