Greece sends humanitarian aid for Armenians displaced from Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Greece has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia for the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh, Greek Ambassador to Armenia Evangelos Tournakis said Thursday, Armenpress reported.

Four tons of humanitarian goods were delivered to the Armenian authorities Thursday.

Also, a team of psychologists and social workers have arrived in Armenia to provide psychological assistance to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Greece stands by Armenia, which is once again proven today. Taking this occasion, I’d like to also say that Greece strongly supports Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the Greek ambassador said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
