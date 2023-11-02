News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
USD
402.37
EUR
427.88
RUB
4.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.37
EUR
427.88
RUB
4.32
Show news feed
PACE co-rapporteurs to make monitoring visit to Armenia
PACE co-rapporteurs to make monitoring visit to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia, will make a fact-finding visit to the country from 6 to 8 November 2023. PACE reports. 

In Yerevan, Mr Kiljunen and Ms Åberg are due to meet the Prime Minister, the Ministers of Justice and Internal Affairs, as well as leaders or representatives of parliamentary groups in the National Assembly.

Talks are scheduled with the President of the Constitutional court and representatives of the judicial authorities, the Corruption Prevention Commission, the Central Electoral Commission, and the National Commission on Television and Radio.

The co-rapporteurs will also travel to Yeraskh, where they will meet representatives of the local authorities and recent refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Noubar Afeyan: Arresting, charging Ruben Vardanyan is psychological pressure on world’s 10 million Armenians
The co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, entrepreneur and philanthropist, as well as the co-founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Moderna, spoke to CNN…
 Greece sends humanitarian aid for Armenians displaced from Karabakh
Four tons of humanitarian goods were delivered to the Armenian authorities Thursday…
 Pashinyan: Quite a large flow of forcibly displaced people from Karabakh are applying for Armenia citizenship
“Our task is to organize that process as quickly as possible,” the Armenian PM said…
 Armenia delegate: Russian natural gas being sold to Europe via Azerbaijan pipeline should not prevail over democracy
Davit Khazhakyan delivered remarks at the 45th Session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe…
 Proposals being submitted to EU delegation regarding support for forcibly displaced Armenians from Karabakh discussed
A respective working discussion was held at the initiative of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia…
 Germany FM to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan
In Armenia, Baerbock is planning also a visit to the accommodation center for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos