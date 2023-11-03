News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia trying to smooth over strained relations with Russia
Newspaper: Armenia trying to smooth over strained relations with Russia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Hraparak newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On October 3, the National Assembly [(NA)] ratified the Rome Statute, with 60 votes in favor by the [majority] CC [(Civil Contract) Faction], despite Russia's threats and warnings.

Let us remind that the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and every country that has ratified the Rome Statute is obliged to arrest the Russian President if he arrives in that country.

 (…). The Rome Statute has not yet entered into force [in Armenia], but after [its] ratification, the RF [(Russian Federation)] started [imposing] sanctions on our compatriots [in Russia]: tax inspections, threats of deportation, delay in the process of recognizing Armenian driver's licenses, etc.

After the RF demarche, Armenia is trying to smooth over strained relations. The [Armenian] MFA reported that the Armenian side made a proposal to conclude a corresponding bilateral agreement which can dispel Russia's concerns [in this regard].

And NA deputy speaker Hakob Arshakyan opened the brackets yesterday, saying that we can have a bilateral agreement which will exclude the application of the decisions of the international court in the matters concerning the two countries.

The Russian side has not yet responded to the RA proposal. The [Armenian] authorities’ circles have no hope that they will receive an answer [from Russia]; they are convinced that the ratification of the Rome Statute [by Armenia] has not been digested and will not be forgiven in the RF.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: There is deep disagreement in Armenia ruling party with PM's anti-Russian policies
Thus, Nikol Pashinyan has outlined that it is necessary to explain to the public: the Russian Federation wants to bring the former [authorities] to power in Armenia…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs political teammates to discredit Karabakh authorities, Russia
In order to achieve these plans of his, Pashinyan has instructed to use all the resources...
 Newspaper: There are no Azerbaijani POWs in Armenia
That is, they handed over all of them after the war in 2020…
 Newspaper: Under what circumstances President signed decree ending Nagorno-Karabakh existence?
It was forced to be signed under [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev's threats that the Azerbaijani military forces would not enter [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert and the population would be allowed to leave…
 Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan attending Yerevan mayor-elect Tigran Avinyan’s swearing-in ceremony 
At the special session of the newly elected Council of Elders…
 Newspaper: Silent conflict between Armenia, Karabakh authorities to lead to ‘explosion?’
It's been a few days now [that] the official mass media and fakes have started a campaign against the Artsakh authorities that…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos