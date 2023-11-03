Newspaper: Armenia trying to smooth over strained relations with Russia

Hraparak newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On October 3, the National Assembly [(NA)] ratified the Rome Statute, with 60 votes in favor by the [majority] CC [(Civil Contract) Faction], despite Russia's threats and warnings.

Let us remind that the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and every country that has ratified the Rome Statute is obliged to arrest the Russian President if he arrives in that country.

(…). The Rome Statute has not yet entered into force [in Armenia], but after [its] ratification, the RF [(Russian Federation)] started [imposing] sanctions on our compatriots [in Russia]: tax inspections, threats of deportation, delay in the process of recognizing Armenian driver's licenses, etc.

After the RF demarche, Armenia is trying to smooth over strained relations. The [Armenian] MFA reported that the Armenian side made a proposal to conclude a corresponding bilateral agreement which can dispel Russia's concerns [in this regard].

And NA deputy speaker Hakob Arshakyan opened the brackets yesterday, saying that we can have a bilateral agreement which will exclude the application of the decisions of the international court in the matters concerning the two countries.

The Russian side has not yet responded to the RA proposal. The [Armenian] authorities’ circles have no hope that they will receive an answer [from Russia]; they are convinced that the ratification of the Rome Statute [by Armenia] has not been digested and will not be forgiven in the RF.