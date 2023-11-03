Armenia MFA: There are some problems in relations with Russia

There are some problems in Armenian-Russian relations, we are not satisfied with many things, we are surprised by many things. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.
He added that Russia has the same view towards Armenia.
"We [Armenia] are convinced that what the Russian partners are surprised by is a consequence of the policy that we have seen on various media broadcasts and elsewhere; but this is a separate topic. We do not have any other position here than to constructively discuss, understand, settle the issues, and amicably move forward in that direction; this is our position," said Armenian FM, and expressed hope that all this will be successful. Mirzoyan added, however, that here everything does not depend on only one side.
The FM talked also about Armenia’s relations with India and China. Mirzoyan noted that the developments of relations with India are public, and there will be new domains and new programs in this regard. He added that Armenia is interested in the development of direct—unmediated—partnership relations with China.