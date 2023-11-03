News
News
ՀայEngРус
Armenia FM on Palestinian-Israeli conflict: We call not to target civilians
Region:World News, Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, at a joint press conference Friday in Yerevan with Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, called on the parties of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict not to target the civilian population.

"Sadly, old conflicts, wars, and the suffering of civilians are being rekindled in different parts of the world. This is a very sensitive issue for us [Armenians]; just a few weeks ago, we witnessed the same events. In all cases and in the event of conflicts, we call not to target the civilian population and to take all measures to stop hostilities as soon as possible and ensure the safety of the civilian population," Armenian FM said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
