Other side brings armed officers, trained dogs, damages Armenian estate after canceling ‘Cows’ Garden’ deal in Jerusalem

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem hereby informs that after the cancellation letter of the “Armenian Gardens”—known as the “Cows' Garden” in the Old City of Jerusalem—the party relevant to the cancelled contract, instead of giving a legal response, reacted with the demolition of walls, demolition a parking plot, scraping of asphalt pavements, and threatening to cause much more harm. This was informed Monday by Father Aghan Gogchyan, the Divan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, on Facebook.

“Yesterday they even brought security guards armed with high powered rifles and tactically trained dogs demanding an evacuation of the Armenian presence in the parking lot. As a reaction to this, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, members of the St. James Brotherhood, and members of the Armenian community, gathered in the Armenian Gardens and peacefully expressed their discontent.

“After a few hours, the two sides agreed to disperse until the Patriarchate receives an answer to their sent cancellation letter,” Fr. Gogchyan added.