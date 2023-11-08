News
Newspaper: Karabakh gasoline depot explosion, other criminal cases are in desperate situation
Newspaper: Karabakh gasoline depot explosion, other criminal cases are in desperate situation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to the information of Zhoghovurd daily, the power structures have found themselves in a desperate situation in connection with the [launched criminal proceedings into the] 44-day war in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], as well as the gasoline [depot] explosion in Artsakh and other launched criminal proceedings.

The thing is that when these cases are reflected on publicly, the adversary [i.e. Azerbaijan] exploits at international organizations the question of what the Republic of Armenia has to do with the cases that took place in the territory of Azerbaijan to conduct an investigation.
