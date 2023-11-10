Armenia to host OSCE Parliamentary Assembly autumn meeting, Azerbaijan to not attend

The 21st Autumn Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) will be held between November 18 and 20 in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

The aforementioned decision was made by the PA standing committee on June 30, during the summer meeting of the OSCE PA in Vancouver, Canada.

The National Assembly of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Azerbaijan will not participate in the upcoming autumn meeting of the OSCE PA.

As reported earlier, the holding this event in Yerevan will give Armenia the opportunity to host around 350 MPs of the delegations of the 57 OSCE member states. During the meeting, a number of matters related to the South Caucasus will be discussed in three general commissions.

Also, members of the delegations of a number of these countries have already expressed their wish to visit, during the timeframe of this meeting, Armenia’s borders where the EU mission conducts monitoring.