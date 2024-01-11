News
Czech Rep. supplies first batch of mobile diesel generator sets to Armenia nuclear plant
Czech Rep. supplies first batch of mobile diesel generator sets to Armenia nuclear plant
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The ES Group Europe company of the Czech Republic has supplied the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) with the first batch of custom-made mobile diesel generator sets (DGSs) within the framework of the European Union-funded assistance program to Armenia's nuclear operator, informs the Armenian nuclear plant.

"The assistance is carried out within the framework of the European methodology stress test measures conducted at the ANPP after the Fukushima NPP accident, and is aimed at increasing preparedness for possible nuclear and radiological emergency situations at the nuclear power plant. After the completion of the supply of the complete set of the DGS, it will considerably increase the safety level of ANPP's operation," adds the statement by the Armenian nuclear plant.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenia premier: New nuclear plant construction is megaproject
The 2023 activity report  of the Nuclear Safety Committee was presented to Pashinyan…
 Iran FM dismisses Azerbaijani claims that Armenia’s nuclear plant contaminates Araks River
Amir-Abdollahian stated that the technical report and inspection by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran dismissed this possibility…
 Electricity tariff in Armenia to not change on February 1, 2024
The respective decision was approved by the Public Services Regulatory Commission…
 Armenia nuclear plant operation period to be extended again
The Rusatom Service JSC—which is part of Rosatom State Atomiс Energy Corporation of Russia—and the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant CJSC have signed the respective contract…
 Russia natural gas tariff in Armenia to remain unchanged in 2024, deputy premier says
According to Mher Grigoryan, Gazprom Armenia company has already signed a contract with Gazprom company of Russia for next year, under which no price changes are envisaged…
 Russia official: Moscow, Yerevan holding talks on constructing new nuclear power units in Armenia
Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk said the peaceful use of nuclear energy is an extremely important topic on the agenda of Russian-Armenian bilateral relations…
