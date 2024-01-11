Czech Rep. supplies first batch of mobile diesel generator sets to Armenia nuclear plant

The ES Group Europe company of the Czech Republic has supplied the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) with the first batch of custom-made mobile diesel generator sets (DGSs) within the framework of the European Union-funded assistance program to Armenia's nuclear operator, informs the Armenian nuclear plant.
"The assistance is carried out within the framework of the European methodology stress test measures conducted at the ANPP after the Fukushima NPP accident, and is aimed at increasing preparedness for possible nuclear and radiological emergency situations at the nuclear power plant. After the completion of the supply of the complete set of the DGS, it will considerably increase the safety level of ANPP's operation," adds the statement by the Armenian nuclear plant.