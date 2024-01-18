Newspaper: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty signing at risk?

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes as follows: The [ruling majority] CC [(Civil Contract)] faction has invited Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to a closed meeting and report. According to the preliminary decision, the meeting has been scheduled for January 24—in the National Assembly.
In recent times, the foreign political processes, in particular the threatening statements of the president of Azerbaijan, have caused concerns in the [Armenian] ruling group, so they have decided to discuss the situation with the foreign minister and figure out whether the signing of the peace treaty [with Azerbaijan] is at risk, and what proposals the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides have recently exchanged, which various officials have considered a regression.