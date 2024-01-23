Armenia, Kazakhstan MoDs sign 2024 cooperation plan

Within the framework of his official visit to Kazakhstan, a welcoming ceremony of Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan was held Tuesday at the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Kazakhstan, Armenia's Defense Ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
After the ceremony, the meeting with the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zhaksylykov, started with an expanded composition. During the meeting, they discussed security and other matters of mutual interest related to Armenian-Kazakh defense cooperation. The great potential for the development of cooperation was noted on both sides, and an agreement was reached on the further development of cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, the parties signed the 2024 cooperation plan between the defense ministries of Armenia and Kazakhstan, which includes a number of events in Armenia and Kazakhstan.