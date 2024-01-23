News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 24
USD
405.12
EUR
440.37
RUB
4.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.12
EUR
440.37
RUB
4.6
Show news feed
Armenia, Kazakhstan MoDs sign 2024 cooperation plan
Armenia, Kazakhstan MoDs sign 2024 cooperation plan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of his official visit to Kazakhstan, a welcoming ceremony of Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan was held Tuesday at the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Kazakhstan, Armenia's Defense Ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

After the ceremony, the meeting with the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zhaksylykov, started with an expanded composition. During the meeting, they discussed security and other matters of mutual interest related to Armenian-Kazakh defense cooperation. The great potential for the development of cooperation was noted on both sides, and an agreement was reached on the further development of cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed the 2024 cooperation plan between the defense ministries of Armenia and Kazakhstan, which includes a number of events in Armenia and Kazakhstan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos