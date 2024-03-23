News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
Putin: For the terrorists who attacked "Crocus," a "window" for escape to Ukraine was prepared
Putin: For the terrorists who attacked "Crocus," a "window" for escape to Ukraine was prepared
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The terrorists who carried out the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow Region have prepared a "window" for escaping to Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has said during an address to Russians.

He reported the detention of four perpetrators of the terrorist attack, who tried to escape by car towards Ukraine.

According to the Russian president, investigative and law enforcement agencies will do everything to establish all the details of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

"One unenviable fate awaits terrorists, murderers, subhumans who have no nationality and cannot have one - retribution and oblivion. They have no future," Putin said.

"It is obvious that we are faced with a prepared mass murder of peaceful people," the Russian president said.

According to him, the criminals went about killing in cold blood, shooting Russians at point-blank range, just as the Nazis once acted.

The Russian president noted that additional anti-terrorist and anti-intrusion measures have been introduced in Moscow and other Russian regions.

"Additional anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage measures have been introduced in Moscow and the Moscow region, in all regions of the country. The main thing now is to prevent those behind this bloodbath from committing a new crime," he said.

"We will identify and punish everyone who prepared this strike on Russia... All those involved will be punished. Whoever they are. Whoever directed them. We will identify and punish everyone who was preparing this strike against Russia," the Russian president said.

He also said the authorities were ready to join forces with other countries in the fight against international terrorism. "Our duty is to be together in one line. No one and nothing can shake our cohesion and will," the Russian president said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Updated lists of victims of “Crocus” terrorist attack published
The Ministry of Health of the Moscow region...
 50 dead in the “Crocus” terrorist attack identified
He also noted that the search operation at the site will be completed on Sunday...
 US strongly condemns terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall - Blinken
We condemn terrorism in all manifestations...
 Debris removal at "Crocus" is carried out by hand
He added that the manual removal of the rubble will continue until it is completed...
 Russian State Duma plans to initiate the issue of introducing the death penalty for terrorists
The head of the faction, Vladimir Vasilyev, said that the nearest plenary session of the State Duma will be devoted to the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall,"...
 Russian Interior Ministry denies information that “Crocus City Hall” terrorists are Russian citizens
This information does not correspond to reality...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos