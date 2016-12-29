Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army suffered up to 7 casualties

YEREVAN. – At present, the situation is calm at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and the adversary has suffered up to seven military casualties.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the Republic of Armenia (RA) Minister of Defense, informed the above-said.
“The Armed Forces of Armenia are carrying out search and clearance work,” he added. “There are no injured in the RA Armed Forces.”
Azerbaijani troops had launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at the RA state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan had informed that the RA Armed Forces entered into a battle with the adversary.
“Snipers’ and grenade launchers’ fires are shot, which continue,” he noted. “The RA Armed Forces fully control the situation by preventing the encroachment of the adversary.”
The adversary was driven back, having suffered injuries and casualties, including in the Armenian military positions, informed the Ministry of Defense (MOD).
“The RA Ministry of Defense possesses of irrefutable evidence of RA state border violation by the Azerbaijani side,” reads the MOD statement. “The military and political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the full accountability for the provocation that took place.”
As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.