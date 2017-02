YEREVAN. – Dozens of cars have been stuck in a snowstorm on Hartagyugh-Spitak road for two days in Armenian province of Lori.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported, rescuers helped the cars to get out of the snow. The situation repeated in the evening, and rescuers had to leave to provide assistance again.

Cleaning of the road yielded no result because of a powerful snowstorm.