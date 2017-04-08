News
Aram Sargsyan: Yelk Bloc cannot be considered western wing in Armenia’s new parliament
15:56, 08.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics
Author: Gayane Saribekyan

YEREVAN. – Yelk (Way Out) Bloc of Armenia cannot be considered the western wing in Parliament, since they have come to an agreement that the bloc cannot be “pro” something.

Yelk member, Republic Party Chairman, and former PM Aram Sargsyan told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We [the bloc] will act in the interests of the Republic of Armenia [(RA)], and based on the interests of the RA citizens,” noted Sargsyan. “We see what model state our citizens want, what kind of life, living conditions they want.

“In general, we [Armenians] are a European-type people. Yes, in terms of geopolitical approaches, Yelk Bloc is the only [political] force in the [new] National Assembly that sees the future of Armenia in becoming a European-model state.”

