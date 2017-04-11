Newspaper: Armenia ex-FM Vartan Oskanian flies to US, he is leaving politics

YEREVAN. – According Hraparak (Square) newspaper of Armenia, opposition Consolidation Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian—who one of the leaders of the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) Bloc also comprising former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and opposition Heritage Party Chairman and ex-FM Raffi Hovannisian—picked up his “overcoat” and flied to the US, exactly one day after the parliamentary election on April 2.

“His office informed that, ‘He is in the US on personal matters; in all likelihood, he will be back in three weeks.’ The ORO sources claim that, ‘He will come [back]; we will continue our political activities.’

“However, according to our sources, even before the elections, when a broad consolidation (…) of the opposition did not happen, Oskanian had said among close circles that he was leaving politics after the elections.

“According to our information, [US-born] Raffi Hovannisian (…), who likewise has serious personal problems, also has left for the US,” wrote Hraparak.