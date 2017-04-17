Defendant in case of Igla smuggling to Armenia not to attend consideration of appeal

YEREVAN. - The defendant in the case related to the smuggling of Igla air missile system to Armenia, Sanasar Gabrielyan, doesn’t wish to attend the consideration of the appeal of his case, his attorney, Karapet Aghajanyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

In his words, the Appeals Court has taken into proceedings the appeal on the judgment rendered by the first instance court on enforcing the pre-cautionary measure of arrest against him. The day of considering the appeal has not yet been appointed.

Sanasar Gabrielyan doesn’t confess to charges (he is charged with arms trafficking).

Former Karabakh defense minister Samvel Babayan has aso been involved in the case as a defendant.