YEREVAN. - Leaders of the opposition Yelk [(Way Out)] Bloc on Wednesday met with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia.

Świtalski congratulated them on their effective and consistent work and success in the recent parliamentary election in Armenia, the Yelk press service informed.

The bloc leaders, in turn, expressed their views and assessments on this vote, and discussed the preparations for the upcoming Yerevan city council election.