Yerevan elections: Opposition Yelk Bloc launches campaigning with release of music video

YEREVAN. – Opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc has launched its campaigning for the Yerevan Council election with the release of its music video for the well-known song, “Erebuni-Yerevan.”

In the video, this song is performed by the council member candidates from this political force.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14, and the campaigning is held from April 21 to May 12.

Three political forces will be running in this election. Incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan is heading the respective proportional representation list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Civil Contract Party Chairman and MP Nikol Pashinyan heads the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc list, and opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party Chairwoman Zaruhi Postanjyan is heading the list of this political force.

The RPA is running in the elections under the slogan, “For Yerevan,” whereas Yelk Bloc’s catchphrase is, “Dear Yerevan, there is a way out.”