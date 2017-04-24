Chinese guest: Each generation should know and remember about genocides committed in the past

YEREVAN. - China has also experienced mass slaughter, which claimed thousands of lives, that is why the Chinese can understand well the feelings of the Armenians Genocide survivors and sympathize with them.

Chinese Ling Wei Pong, who recently arrived in Armenia and visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex, as well as the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute on Monday, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to her, during the Nanking Massacre—which started in 1937—over 300,000 Chinese were killed. Having visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and watched all the exhibits, she remembered the massacre, which took place in her country.

“When I was watching the exhibits in the museum, I had very complicated feelings. So many innocent people, so many children were killed…This is very sad. But Armenia should be stronger now than before. I think each generation should know and remember about the genocides committed in the past so that the country becomes stronger and so that this doesn’t recur,” the Chinese said.

Before arriving in Armenia, Ling Wei Pong visited Georgia. She noted that although the countries are neighbors and have much in common, their cultures stand in stark difference. According to her, Armenia has a very rich history, which includes many interesting events, as well as very rich culture. Unfortunately, very few people in China know about Armenia generally and the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire particularly. In Ling Wei Pong’s words, mainly the Chinese, who travel a lot or work in other countries, know about Armenia. Those who don’t leave the country know very little about other countries.

Ling Wei Pong learnt about the Armenian Genocide long before visiting Armenia: she was told about it by her friend, who works in Armenia.

On April 24 Armenians of the entire world and the progressive part of the international community commemorate the victims of the first Genocide of the 20th century. Almost half million Armenians were eliminated in the period from 1915 to 1923. The remaining almost half million Armenians scattered all over the world.

Although the Armenian Genocide has been recognized by many states, Turkey keeps denying this fact.