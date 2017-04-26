News
Nalbandian: We welcome Czech parliament’s adoption of Armenian Genocide resolution
13:20, 26.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia welcomes the Czech Chamber of Deputies’ adoption of the resolution that recognizes and condemns Armenian Genocide and other crimes against humanity.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Wednesday issued a statement in this connection.

The statement notes that this resolution, together with Czech President Miloš Zeman’s statements condemning Armenian Genocide, is the Czech Republic’s valuable contribution to the noble cause of prevention of genocide and crimes against humanity.

As reported earlier, Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide.

A total of 104 deputies voted for the resolution, which was introduced by MP Robin Bohnisch from the Czech Social Democratic Party.

“I believe that it was the Czech Republic’s duty to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide,” said Bohnisch. “Yesterday marked the 102nd anniversary of the Genocide, and the adoption of such a resolution today is symbolic.”

Members of the Czech Chamber of Deputies condemned the Armenian Genocide, and described it as a crime against humanity.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
