PACE approves resolution to protect refugee women from gender-based violence

PACE adopted a resolution to protect refugee women from gender-based violence based on the report prepared by Gisela Wurm (Austria, SOC).
The document said that providing protection from gender-based violence to all women “should be a priority, irrespective of their status”. The responsibility to help and protect asylum-seeker and refugee women is not limited to cases of violence perpetrated in destination countries. They should “receive adequate assistance to overcome the trauma they have experienced in their countries of origin or at times in transit”.
Many refugee and asylum-seeker women and girls have been exposed to gender-based violence taking the form of coercion, forced prostitution, harassment, survival sex, sexual slavery or various forms of extortions. However, “their protection from violence has not been considered a priority in the management of the refugee crisis”, said the Assembly. According to parliamentarians, “the gender dimension of the refugee crisis has been largely overlooked”.
The parliamentarians called on Council of Europe member and observer States to sign and ratify “without further delay”, for the States which have not yet done so, the Council of Europe Conventions on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings. With regard to women’s safety in transit and reception facilities, governments should ensure the presence of female social workers, interpreters, police officers and guards in these facilities, and create safe spaces in every transit and reception facility.