EU delegation to Armenia employee is detained
13:48, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – An employee of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia was detained Wednesday in capital city Yerevan.

Sona Truzyan, adviser to chairman of the Investigative Committee, confirmed this information, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The EU delegation’s coordinator for grant programs is suspected of committing theft.

The committee informed that a criminal case is launched on charges of theft from the grant funds allocated by the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, and 10 persons were indicted and some were wanted along the lines of this criminal case.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
