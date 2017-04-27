News
Colorado Legislature passes Armenian Genocide resolution
16:48, 27.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Colorado State Legislature unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, thedenverchannel.com reported.

The resolution states:  “We express support for efforts toward constructive and durable relations between the country of Armenia, the homeland for the Armenian people, and its neighbors, based upon acknowledgment of the facts and ongoing consequences of the Armenian genocide, and a fair, just, and comprehensive international resolution of this crime against humanity.”

“Our Colorado Advocacy Day was a great success! We appreciate the Centennial State's legislators' support of the Armenian American community, as manifested in their unanimous approval of the annual Armenian Genocide resolution, and the time they took to learn about current issues impacting the Armenian homeland, as well as US-Armenia relations,” Armenian National Committee Western Region said in a statement.

Armenians of Colorado began with a group of 15 Armenian members around 1980. At least 125 families are involved in the organization today.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
