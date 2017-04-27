News
Armenia National Security Service to investigate Russian soldier’s murder in Gyumri
17:56, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia will be investigating the murder of a Russian soldier in Gyumri.

“Office of the Prosecutor General required the [respective] criminal case from the Investigative Committee,” the department of public relations of the attorney general’s office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. “Upon the Prosecutor General’s instructions, the National Security Service will conduct the criminal investigation.”

The body of 102nd Russian Military Base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found on April 22, nearby a shop in Gyumri, and with a stab wound on his neck.

Stepanavan resident Arman Janjughazyan, 20, is accused of committing the murder. He is under arrest.

According to the Investigative Committee, however, Janjughazyan has mental disorders.

A criminal case was launched on murder charges.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
