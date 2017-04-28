Armenian nationals engage in gold laundering in Russia’s Yakutia

Armenian nationals were engaged in gold laundering in Yakutia, Russia. They were detained while transporting the gold, whose value amounted to 6.7 million rubles.

The investigators found out that starting from June to July 2016 four men from Armenia engaged in gold laundering not far from Allah-Yun village of Ust Mayskiy region. They kept the particles of natural gold in the territory of the abandoned gold processing plants. This way, the perpetrators laundered 2.4 kg gold in a month, News.Ykt.Ru reports.

The men were detained by the police of Eldikan village.

The materials of the criminal case have been transferred to a court along with indictments.