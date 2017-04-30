Former Armenia MP: We will tell only the truth in parliament

YEREVAN. - Former deputy of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Khachik Manukyan, will in the near future join the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP).

Manukyan himself confirmed the aforementioned information to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

During the parliamentary election he ran as a deputy candidate from Tsarukyan bloc in Aragatsotn province and came first as a result of the voting.

He is considered as an elected deputy but doesn’t yet speak about it, since the party leadership hasn’t made a decision.

Asked why Manukyan decided to join PAP, he noted: “The programs of PAP are very close to the entire nation. This concerns specific matters, specific programs and specific performers. Besides, specific tasks and precise terms for their implementation have been presented.”

Responding to the question as to whether he chose to join PAP, since RPA failed to implement its programs, Manukyan said: “There is no movement forward. The condition of the people has worsened. The condition of the economic operators hasn’t improved either.”

To the question how Manukyan sees himself in the role of opposition MP in the parliament when he represented the ruling party for many years, he stressed: “Regardless of whether this is opposition or something else, we will tell only the truth. Does it really matter who will improve this country? I want to be a citizen of a normal country, with my rights and capacities.”