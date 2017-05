Seven criminals were killed during a clash with the military in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

According to Mexican authorities, the bandits had opened fire at the soldiers’ vehicle in La Grulla town, and seven attackers were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

The state of Chihuahua, which borders the US, is considered the most troubled in terms of active drug cartels that fight over the control of smuggling drugs to the US.