Yerevan Council member candidate: Municipality spends funds wastefully
22:00, 01.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics
Author: Gayane Saribekyan

YEREVAN. - Yerevan Council member candidate from Yelk bloc, Anahit Bakhshyan, who is also the member of “Hello, Yerevan” faction, insists that the Municipality of Yerevan has funds for solving the transportation issue but they are wasted, the most serious issues remaining unresolved.

Bakhshyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am that Mayor Taron Margaryan hasn’t advanced even by a millimeter in the issue of resolving the transportation issue. Besides, the elevators in multi-apartment buildings also continue to stay in an emergency situation.  

In her words, the issue is in the wasteful spending of funds. “There are funds but there are no programs for Yerevan residents and guests,”Bakhshyan noted. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
